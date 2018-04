HOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday it will cut 450 jobs in the United Kingdom over the next two years as it shutters its southern North Sea production through the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The job cuts will take place starting this October and run through April 2020, the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters.