FILE PHOTO: Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. energy group ConocoPhillips has sold its assets in the British North Sea to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $2.675 billion, Conoco said on Thursday.

The deal to sell the assets, which produced 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, will be backdated to January 2018, Conoco said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Chrysaor was closing in on a deal for the assets.