(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) is still awaiting payment from Venezuela on a $2 billion arbitration settlement reached last month with the South American nation, Chief Executive Ryan Lance said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance attends Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan on April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The company last month suspended legal attachments efforts that had cut Venezuela’s oil exports following a deal that allowed the country 90 days to make an initial $500 million payment.