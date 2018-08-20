FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 20, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

ConocoPhillips settles with Venezuela's PDVSA to recover $2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips said on Monday it has settled with Venezuela’s state-run oil company, PDVSA, to recover about $2 billion for early dissolution of some joint ventures following the nationalization of the country’s oil industry.

The logo of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA is seen on a tank at Isla refinery in Willemstad on the island of Curacao April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

The settlement follows a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in April that ordered PDVSA to pay Conoco $2 billion.

PDVSA has agreed to make an initial payment of around $500 million within a period of 90 days from the time of signing the agreement, ConocoPhillips said in a statement.

The remaining amount is to be paid quarterly over a period of 4-1/2 years, Conoco said.

Conoco’s assets in Venezuela were expropriated in 2007 following Venezuela’s nationalization drive. The world’s largest independent oil and gas producer left Venezuela after it could not reach a deal to convert its projects into joint ventures controlled by PDVSA [PDVSA.UL].

ConocoPhillips said it has agreed to suspend its legal enforcement of the arbitration award following its settlement with PDVSA.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.