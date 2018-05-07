FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days: sources

Marianna Parraga, Gary McWilliams

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips is expected to renew an effort to temporarily take control of Venezuela’s PDVSA oil inventories at the 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery in Curacao in the coming days, according to sources close to the state-run firm’s operations in the Caribbean.

The U.S. oil company last week took PDVSA oil inventories and assets in Bonaire and St. Eustatius to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award by the International Chamber of Commerce. It tried to do the same using an ICC April ruling in Curacao, but the orders were rejected on that island because of improper wording, sources said.

Conoco’s legal maneuvering temporarily retains assets - from oil inventories, to cargoes and facilities - and could give Conoco the ability to sell them.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

