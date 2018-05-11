PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA will let the 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery it leases in Curacao halt operations once crude inventories are exhausted as no new shipments are planned to the Caribbean following ConocoPhillips’s legal actions, according to two sources.

A general view shows the Isla refinery in Willemstad on the island of Curacao, April 22, 2018. Picture taken April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

PDVSA is also changing its trade arrangements to start delivering all its oil for exports in Venezuelan waters, including the ship-to-ship transfers that have to be made for sending cargoes to Asian destinations.

Conoco last week started several legal actions to satisfy a $2 billion arbitration award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce over the 2007 nationalization of its projects in Venezuela.