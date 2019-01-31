ConocoPhillips beats profit estimates on higher production

FILE PHOTO - Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday as the world’s largest independent oil producer saw a rise in output from North America’s shale fields.

Total production, excluding Libya, rose 94,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 1.31 million boe/d in the fourth quarter.

Oil producers have benefited from surging crude production in the U.S. shale basins. The country’s output has reached record levels, overtaking that of Saudi Arabia and Russia to become the top world producer.

In the first quarter of 2019, ConocoPhillips expects to produce 1.29 million boe/d to 1.33 million boe/d.

ConocoPhillips said total realized price per barrel was $53 in the quarter compared with $46.10 per barrel a year earlier.

The company said adjusted net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $540 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.01 per share.