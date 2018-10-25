ConocoPhillips tops profit estimates, raises 2018 spending

(Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) quarterly profit topped analysts’ estimates on Thursday, benefiting from a recovery in oil prices that also helped it raise 2018 capital expenditure forecast.

Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The world’s largest independent oil and gas producer said it now expects to spend $6.1 billion this year, up from its prior forecast of $6 billion.

U.S. oil producers have been under pressure from investors to produce more oil at lower costs. But with oil prices steadily rising, Conoco’s raised capital expenditure indicates that companies can now afford to spend more.

During the quarter, the company earned $345 million related to a settlement agreement with Venezuela’s PDVSA. Conoco and Venezuela’s PDVSA reached a payment deal in August over a $2 billion arbitration, with Venezuela agreeing to pay $500 million by late November and the rest over the next 4-1/2 years.

The company said net income rose to $1.9 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $420 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.36 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.18 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s global output, excluding Libya, rose 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 1.22 million boe/d.