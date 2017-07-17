FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 billion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 17, 2017 / 1:36 PM / a month ago

Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 billion

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-based packaging group Multi-Color Corp (LABL.O) said it would buy the labels unit of Constantia Flexibles GmbH IPO-COFH.VI for about $1.3 billion in cash and stock.

Constantia Flexibles will own about 16.6 percent of Multi-Color after the deal closes in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, the companies said on Monday.

Multi-Color said it would issue the stock at $75 per share. The company's shares were down 5.9 percent at $77.70 in light premarket trading.

Mike Henry, head of the Germany based Constantia Labels, is expected to become CEO-elect of Multi-Color, the companies said.

Reuters had reported on Friday about a possible deal for the unit, citing sources.

Buyout group Wendel (MWDP.PA), which owns 60 percent of Constantia Flexibles, as well as its co-investors are considering using proceeds from a sale of the labels group to fund add-on acquisitions for the remainder of the company, sources told Reuters.

Multi-Color said on Monday it expected the deal to meaningfully add to core earnings in its fiscal year ending March 2019.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.