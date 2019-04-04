Brewer Constellation tops Wall Street estimates for sales

FILE PHOTO: Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pasadena, California U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc on Thursday reported quarterly sales well above analysts’ estimates, as its popular beer brands Corona and Modelo performed well.

Net sales fell about 2 percent to $1.80 billion, but was above analysts’ estimates of $1.74 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.24 billion, or $6.37 per class A common share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $910.5 million, or $4.56 per share, a year earlier.

On Wednesday, the company said it would sell about 30 of its wine and spirit brands that retail under $11 a bottle to California-based E. & J. Gallo Winery for $1.7 billion, as the brewer streamlines its portfolio of premium brands such as Robert Mondavi, Meiomi and Kim Crawford.