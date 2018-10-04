Constellation Brands raises 2019 profit outlook, tops quarterly estimates

(Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) raised its full year profit forecast and topped Wall Street’s estimate for second-quarter sales and profit on Thursday, as it benefited from strong demand for its Corona beers during the summer, sending its shares up about 4 percent in premarket trading.

The Corona beer maker now sees profit between $9.60 and $9.75 per share on an adjusted basis for the year ending February 2019, compared to its previous outlook of $9.40 to $9.70 per share.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.15 billion, or $5.87 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31, from $501.6 million, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 10.1 percent to $2.30 billion, driven by demand for its newly launched Corona Premier brand, a low-carb, low-calorie beer that resonated with millennial consumers.

Excluding items, Constellation earned $2.87 per share, topping analysts’ estimate of $2.59 per share on a revenue of $2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.