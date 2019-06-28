June 28, 2019 / 11:50 AM / a few seconds ago

Corona maker Constellation Brands beats quarterly sales estimates



FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Corona beer, the flagship brand of Group Modelo, are pictured at a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

(Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by strong sales of its beers including the Modelo brand, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trading.

Net sales rose 2.5% to $2.10 billion in the first quarter ended May 31. Analysts had expected net sales of $2.07 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Constellation reported net loss attributable to the company of $245.4 million, or $1.30 per Class A share, compared with a profit of $743.8 million, or $3.77 per share, a year earlier.

The decline was a result of equity losses in marijuana maker Canopy Growth, which is partly owned by Constellation.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

