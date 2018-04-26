Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminum sector

LONDON (Reuters) - The aluminum sector has enough time to reorganize its supply chain that was disrupted by U.S. sanctions on Russian giant Rusal after Washington extended a deadline, product maker Constellium said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Pure aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

The United States on Monday gave American customers of Russia’s biggest aluminum producer until Oct. 23 instead of June 5 to comply with sanctions and wind down business with United Company Rusal Plc.

The global disruption to supply chains for both raw materials and metal were “quite spectacular”, so the delay announced on Monday was very welcome, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Germain told a results presentation.

“It (the extension) gives ample time as an industry to reorganize our flows so no one trips up.”

The Netherlands-headquartered company itself was not affected very much by the sanctions since Rusal supplied about 2-3 percent of its metal inputs, Germain added.

Constellium is one of the world biggest companies that produces aluminum products used in the automotive, aerospace and packaging sectors with 24 manufacturing sites and about 12,000 employees.