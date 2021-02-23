Continental invests in object recognition start-up

BERLIN (Reuters) - German automotive parts maker Continental AG said on Tuesday it had acquired a minority stake in German-U.S. start-up Recogni, as it deepens its expertise in autonomous driving technology.
The start-up is working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence, Continental said, adding that it expects chip architecture rollout production in 2026.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson
