Continental invests in object recognition start-up

BERLIN (Reuters) - German automotive parts maker Continental AG said on Tuesday it had acquired a minority stake in German-U.S. start-up Recogni, as it deepens its expertise in autonomous driving technology.

The start-up is working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence, Continental said, adding that it expects chip architecture rollout production in 2026.

Financial details were not disclosed.