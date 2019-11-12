Saint-Gobain to buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 billion

(Reuters) - Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX.N) said on Tuesday it will be acquired by French construction material producer Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGOB.PA) in a deal valued at $1.4 billion.

Saint-Gobain will pay $37 per share in cash, representing a 3.5% premium to Continental’s closing share price on Tuesday.

Continental, which makes gypsum wallboards, will be merged into a newly formed unit of Saint-Gobain.

The deal has been approved by Continental’s board and is subject to approval by Continental stockholders and antitrust regulators.

Citi was the financial adviser to Continental and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was the legal counsel.