HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources expects oilfield services costs to remain low in 2019 as companies that provide drilling and completion work continue to face pressure from softer oil prices, executives said during a company presentation on Tuesday.

Continental also said its fourth-quarter oil production is set to grow by 10 percent versus the third quarter, in line with its prior guidance.