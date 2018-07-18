Continental AG prepares Powertrain for IPO in 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German auto supplier Continental (CONG.DE) on Wednesday said it will list its Powertrain unit as early as mid-2019 as part of a broader restructuring in response to far-reaching shifts in the auto industry towards electric and self-driving technologies.

FILE PHOTO: Flags of German tyre company Continental are seen before the annual news conference in Hanover, Germany March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The car industry and its suppliers, facing a regulatory crackdown on diesel emissions, are adjusting their businesses and spinning off operations to become more efficient.

Continental, which makes auto parts and tyres will break itself up into three divisions under a holding company structure starting in 2020.

It has said software and electronics products are the biggest drivers of growth at the Hanover-based firm which also makes fuel-injection systems and transmission-control units.

“We are heading into the future of mobility at full speed,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

Continental will create three divisions: Continental Rubber, Continental Automotive and Powertrain.

The carve-out of Powertrain, which develops driving technology including engine and fuel and exhaust management systems, will lead to estimated operational costs of 350 million euros, Continental said, adding that a large part of that will be incurred in 2018 and 2019.

Continental shares rose 1 percent by 1230 GMT.

The sale of a minority stake in the Rubber group, possibly through a stock market flotation, is an option for future, Continental said.

The company’s current Chassis & Safety and Interior divisions will be reorganized into two business areas: Autonomous Driving Technologies and Vehicle Networking Technologies. Both will be part of the Continental Automotive unit.