Continental delays powertrain IPO to 2020 as profits drop 17 percent

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Continental AG said on Friday it was pushing back the spin-off of its powertrain division to next year as it reported a 17 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit, hit by a downturn in car demand and higher investments.

The Hanover-based automotive supplier said it would update capital markets towards the end of this year about the partial float of the recently-formed division, which it has named Vitesco Technologies.

“Depending on market conditions, this can be expected from 2020,” the company said.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 884 million euros ($984 million) in the first quarter, compared with 1.066 billion a year earlier, even as sales remained flat.

Releasing preliminary results ahead of its annual shareholders meeting, Continental said its adjusted EBIT margin fell in the quarter to 8.1 percent from 9.7 percent a year ago.

Continental confirmed the outlook it gave in January, saying it expected to post an adjusted EBIT margin of between 8 and 9 percent this year, rather than more than 9 percent.