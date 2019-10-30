Continental Resources profit beats on higher Bakken production

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Continental Resources Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, driven by higher output at its Bakken shale assets.

North Dakota’s Bakken is among several shale oil basins in the United States that have seen a surge in production in the last few years, paving the way for the country to become the world’s top crude producer, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Total production rose 12% to 332,315 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter.

Production from the Bakken shale basin jumped 14% to 191,268 boepd.

Excluding items, Continental earned 54 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 47 cents, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $158.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 314.2 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hess Corp also topped estimates on Wednesday, boosted by production from the Bakken shale basin, prompting the company to raise its full-year net production guidance.