Continental Resources profit falls 20% on weak crude prices

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly over storage tanks on a Continental Resources oil production site near Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Continental Resources Inc reported a 19.7% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Monday, as weaker crude and natural gas prices more than offset a rise in overall production.

Adjusted net income fell to $219.1 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $272.9 million or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose to 331,414 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 284,059 boepd a year earlier.