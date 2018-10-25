FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Exclusive: Information technology company ConvergeOne explores sale - sources

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Information technology services provider ConvergeOne Holdings Inc is exploring a sale after it attracted takeover interest from private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ConvergeOne, which is controlled by its majority owner, buyout firm Clearlake Capital Group LP, is working with investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc on an auction process, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Clearlake declined to comment, while ConvergeOne and Raymond James did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
