May 11, 2018 / 7:30 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Convergys in talks with multiple potential buyers: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Call-center operator Convergys Corp (CVG.N) is in talks with several interested buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares closed up 12.6 percent at $25.30 on Friday, giving Cincinnati-based Convergys a market value of about $2.3 billion.

    Potential buyers include both industry rivals and private-equity firms, according to the report.

    A Convergys spokeswoman said the company does not comment on market rumors.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

