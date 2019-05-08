Panama's Copa expects to resume operating Boeing 737 MAX planes in July

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Holdings expects to resume operating its six Boeing 737 MAX planes in July, the company said on Wednesday, aligning its expected timeline with that of several other global carriers.

The Boeing planes have been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes. Copa also said it had not received two new MAX planes in March because of the global grounding.

The company made the announcement as part of its quarterly earnings release, in which it reported a net income of $89 million, compared with $136 million a year earlier.