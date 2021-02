FILE PHOTO: Copa Airlines' planes are pictured at Tocumen International Aiport after the company said it will suspend all operations in order to weather the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Panama City, Panama March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

(Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines said on Thursday that it expects to receive 8 Boeing 737 MAX planes in 2021, an aircraft model that returned to service recently after two deadly crashes prompted extensive safety reviews.

Copa executives said in an earnings call that the MAX aircraft they already fly have performed well and without any issues, and that passengers have also not refused to fly on the plane.