Cargill says Alvean exit part of portfolio review; to remain in sugar trading

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. food processor and commodities trader Cargill said on Tuesday that the sale of its 50% stake in the sugar trading venture Alvean to Brazil’s Copersucar was part of a portfolio review.

The company said it plans to focus in its food and agriculture businesses, but added that it will remain active in commodities trading and will continue to supply sugar to clients using other existing operations in Brazil, Mexico and the United States.