German copper products producer cuts hours due to global economic slowdown

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Wieland, one of the world’s largest copper product makers, said on Monday it would reduce working hours at a German plant from next month because of the slowing global economy.

The plant in Villingen in southern Germany produces strips from copper and copper alloys for the automotive, electrical engineering, electronics and construction industries.

Wieland did not give details of the shorter working hours at the plant, which employs around 260 people.

The Wieland group has about 7,000 employees worldwide with annual copper product sales of around 530,000 tonnes.