Cannae Holdings, Senator offer to buy realty data firm Corelogic in $7 billion deal

(Reuters) - Corelogic Inc (CLGX.N) shareholders Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE.N) and Senator Investment Group LP on Friday made an unsolicited offer to buy the real estate data analytics company in a deal valued at about $7 billion.

Shares of Corelogic surged about 19% to $63 in premarket trading.

The shareholders have offered $65 per share in cash, which represents a premium of nearly 23% to Corelogic stock’s last close on Thursday. The two together own about 15% stake in Corelogic.

The companies, which have already secured about $3.6 billion in financing, said Corelogic would not achieve its full potential under its current strategic plan and the proposed deal is in the best interest of its stakeholders.

Trasimene Capital Management LLC served as Cannae’s financial adviser, while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP was its legal adviser. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP was Senator’s legal adviser.

Corelogic did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.