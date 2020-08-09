CoreLogic calls for special meeting to remove its directors

(Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc (CLGX.N) said on Sunday that it has called a special meeting of shareholders on Nov 17 to vote to replace up to nine of the company’s directors with nominees identified by Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE.N).

The U.S. property data and analytics company’s investors said in July that they would seek to replace nine of the company’s directors after it quashed their $7 billion takeover bid.

“The Board continues to believe Senator and Cannae’s unsolicited proposal to acquire CoreLogic at $65 per share is significantly undervalued”, the company said.