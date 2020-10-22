CoreLogic investors T.Rowe, Harris exit amid takeover battle

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two of CoreLogic's CLGX.N largest shareholders liquidated holdings in the U.S. property data analytics company as a takeover battle intensified, fund updates from T. Rowe Price and Harris Associates showed.

Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group in June bid $65 a share for CoreLogic. They raised that to $66 in September and the stock traded at $68.53 on Thursday.

CoreLogic rejected the offers, setting up a proxy fight.

T. Rowe Price’s Mid-Cap Growth Fund, which held 17.8% of CoreLogic at the end of 2019, did not own any CoreLogic shares at the end of September, fund manager Brian Berghuis wrote in a monthly update to fund investors.

Berghuis cut the stake from 12.4% at the end of June, according to fund data.

Harris Associates, which held 4.15% of CoreLogic in two portfolios at the end of June and owned 5.5% before that, no longer held shares at the end of September, managers for the Oakmark Global Fund and the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund wrote.

The exits signal that the investors did not see much more upside for the stock price.

T.Rowe Price did not say why it exited. Oakmark wrote in an earlier commentary that the Global Fund had benefited from CoreLogic’s takeover offer. CoreLogic’s stock surged more than 25% on the proposal.

“Although we regret having to say farewell to CoreLogic, we are gratified to have our intrinsic value estimate justified,” the commentary said. Both firms declined to comment.

Cannae and Senator told proxy advisor ISS this week that shareholders expect a sale. The “largest shareholder for seven years has sold its position” and others exited too, they said. They did not name them but the large shareholder was believed to be the T. Rowe Price fund.