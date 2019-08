FILE PHOTO: A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) is buying Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS.A) of the U.S. for $1.1 billion, the companies announced on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) is buying Corindus, which develops and produces robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, for $4.28 per Corindus share, above the $2.42 closing price of Corindus on Wednesday.