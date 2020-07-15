SolGold CEO says he can fend off 'destabilising' call to remove board

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of SolGold PLC (SOLG.L) said on Wednesday he was confident he could fend off a call by its shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources (CGP.V) to remove SolGold’s board.

Cornerstone said earlier on Wednesday it intended to urge SolGold shareholders to replace the board, a day after rejecting the London-listed miner’s takeover offer for the second time.

“It seems to be an unnecessarily destabilising initiative,” Nick Mather told a webinar, adding that he was not sure of the motivation but he was “confident of defending such an attack”.