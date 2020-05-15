Health News
China reports four new coronavirus cases, up from three a day earlier

People wearing protective face masks are seen at a street market in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the country’s health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell slightly to 11 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,933 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

