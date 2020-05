FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airline plane lands at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates Airline from May 21 plans to operate scheduled flight services from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will also offer connections in Dubai for travelers between the Britain and Australia, it said.