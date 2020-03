French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe needs to be ready to use fiscal stimulus to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Le Maire also told French BFM Business radio that the euro zone would have to boost budget spending if the coronavirus outbreak lasted and economic growth was impacted.