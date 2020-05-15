Germany loosens quarantine restrictions for travellers from Schengen area, UK

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will loosen coronavirus quarantine rules for travellers arriving from the European Union, the Schengen passport-free zone and Britain, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Friday.
Authorities will only recommend travellers go into quarantine if they arrive from countries with elevated numbers of infections, he said at a regular news conference.
A mandatory two-week quarantine still applies for travellers from countries outside the EU, the spokesman said.
