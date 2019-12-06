Correvio slips after FDA staffers say benefits of heart drug do not outweigh risks

(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staffers reviewing Correvio Pharma Corp’s heart drug said on Friday they did not believe the benefits offered by the therapy outweighed its risks, sending the company’s shares down 14%.

The drug, Brinavess, approved in several other counties including Europe and Canada, aims to correct erratic heart rhythm in the upper chambers of the heart due to a condition known as atrial fibrillation or AFib.

Although Correvio has provided sufficient evidence of the drug’s benefit, Brinavess comes with “serious liabilities” including low blood pressure, irregular heartbeats in the lower heart chambers, and death, the officials said in documents released Friday.

They also said the risk and management data provided by Correvio did not provide reassurance about the safe use of Brinavess.

Clinical studies testing Brinavess were placed on clinical hold by the FDA nearly a decade ago after a patient who had no apparent heart issues died after being administered Correvio’s drug. The hold still remains in place.

A panel of independent experts to the FDA is set to convene on Tuesday and vote on the approval of the drug.

The FDA, which is slated to announce its final decision by Dec. 24, is not mandated to follow the recommendation of the panel, but generally does.

Shares of the company were trading lower at $1.85 before the bell.