Starboard nominates 8 directors to Corteva's board, aims to oust CEO

FILE PHOTO: Jim Collins, CEO of Corteva Agriscience, speaks during an interview on CNBC on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Thursday it has nominated eight directors to the board of Corteva Inc, seeking to oust its chief executive officer and take control of the pesticide and seed maker.

The announcement comes two months after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Corteva had decided to back CEO Jim Collins after Starboard criticized the company’s management performance.

Starboard, in its letter to Corteva’s chairman, said it had identified someone new for the top job, but declined to name the person.

The activist investor owns 11.7 million shares, or a 1.6% stake, in Corteva, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith last year criticized Corteva’s financial performance, noting its cash flow margin of 14.4% lags behind peers and that the share price could be closer to $55.

Corteva’s shares were up 1.9% at $44.50 in premarket trading.

The company, like other agricultural suppliers, has struggled in recent years as excess grain supplies have hurt crop prices and low farmer incomes have made it tough for companies to raise prices for pesticides or seeds.

Corteva, spun out of industrial conglomerate DowDupont in 2019, has shut down some facilities, and recently said it would look to cut some more costs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.