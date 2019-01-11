Corus Entertainment quarterly profit misses on higher costs

(Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc’s (CJRb.TO) quarterly profit missed analyst estimates on Friday due higher costs related to acquisitions and restructuring.

The company has been spending more to buy and produce original content as it faces increasing competition from online streaming services such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Prime Video.

Total costs rose eight-fold to C$13.2 million in the first quarter.

Profit at Corus’s television business, which houses brands such as Nelvana and Global Television, rose about 10 percent to C$184.6 million. But the radio business reported a 4 percent drop in profit to C$13 million.

The Toronto-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$60.4 million ($45.81 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov.30, from C$77.7 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Corus earned 33 Canadian cents per share, but missed the analyst average estimate of 40 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to C$467.5 million from C$457.4 million.