Costa Coffee names former McDonald's UK chief as CEO

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Costa Coffee in Loughborough, Britain April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - Costa Coffee, a unit of Coca-Cola Co, said on Wednesday former McDonald’s UK Chief Executive Officer Jill McDonald would become the new CEO of the coffee chain on Dec. 2.

She will replace Dominic Paul, who is stepping down after more than three years at the helm.

McDonald, 55, was the boss of the clothing business of Marks & Spencer for less than two years before the British retailer sacked her in July amid dwindling sales.

She returns to the food business more than four years after leaving McDonald’s UK for Halfords to become the auto parts retailer’s CEO in March 2015.

Costa Coffee said McDonald will report to Jennifer Mann, president of global ventures for Coca-Cola.

Paul was the CEO of Costa Coffee when Coca-Cola bought the English coffee chain for $5.1 billion last year. He will remain as an adviser through February 2020.