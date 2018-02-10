FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 1:55 AM / in 2 days

Evangelical holds double-digit lead ahead of Costa Rica election runoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Evangelical Christian Fabricio Alvarado Munoz has a lead of more than 14 points over his center-left rival ahead of Costa Rica’s second-round presidential election, according to a poll published on Friday.

Ahead of the April 1 vote, the controversial religious singer and former journalist Alvarado Munoz is backed by 57.35 percent of the vote, while former center-left minister Carlos Alvarado Quesada has backing of 42.65 percent, according to a poll by OPol Consultores.

The poll of 2,000 people was taken between Feb. 8 and 9.

Alvarado Munoz’s rise on a ticket fiercely opposing gay marriage was helped by the decline of a centrist two-party system that stretched back decades in a country long considered one of the most stable in Latin America.

He was elected to the national assembly in 2014 as the only federal deputy representing the Christian-backed National Restoration Party (PRN). Since Sunday’s election, the party now has 14 seats.

Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler

