Costa Rica wins arbitration case over open-pit gold mine it stopped

SAN JOSE (Reuters) -An international arbitration panel ruled that Costa Rica does not owe Canadian miner Infinito Gold any compensation stemming from the cancellation of a potentially lucrative mining project a decade ago, the country’s environmental ministry said on Friday.

Infinito Gold sought about $400 million in damages in the long-running case over its Crucitas open-pit mine in northern Alajuela province, near the border with Nicaragua, which was fiercely opposed by environmental activists seeking to strengthen the country’s ecological stewardship.

The ruling was made by the Washington-based International Center for Settlement, affiliated with the World Bank, but has not been made public.

President Carlos Alvarado celebrated the decision in a post on Twitter.

“We should remain free of open-pit mining,” he wrote on Friday.

Infinito Gold did not immediately respond to attempts to contact it by email. Lawyers representing the company also did not respond to a request for comment.

Arbitrators “recognized that it’s legitimate for a country to declare itself free of open-pit metals mining as a sovereign objective to protect the environment,” said Environment Minister Andrea Meza in a statement.

The statement added that the ruling determined that Costa Rican authorities did not deny due process to Infinito Gold through the country’s courts.

Growing activism opposing the Crucitas mine lent support for a law passed by lawmakers in 2010 that banned open-pit mining, a major achievement at the time for those pushing a greener image for the Central American country.

In 2014, Infinito Gold sought international arbitration over its stalled project, invoking investor protections from a Costa Rica-Canada trade deal. The company had previously lost a string of court cases despite holding the concession since 2001.

The project, however, was supported by then-President Oscar Arias when construction began in 2008.