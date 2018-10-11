FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 11, 2018 / 4:09 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Costa Rica grants asylum to Nicaraguan human rights activist

2 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - The Costa Rican government gave political asylum to Nicaraguan human rights activist Alvaro Leiva, months after he fled his country due to death threats, Costa Rica’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Leiva’s case marks the first time Costa Rica has granted such protections to a Nicaraguan citizen since political turmoil and civil unrest grew increasingly deadly in the neighboring Central American country.

More than 300 people have been killed and at least 2,000 injured in crackdowns by police and armed groups on protests that began in April over government plans to cut welfare benefits. That soon escalated into broader opposition to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

“This is a special protection for people including diplomats or those who have participated in political movements in their countries of origin,” the Costa Rican foreign ministry said in a statement.

Leiva leads the Nicaraguan human rights association ANPDH, which has accused Ortega’s government of violations, and told Reuters he was happy to be granted asylum in Costa Rica.

“This is a country that does respect human rights,” he said.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.