Business News
May 15, 2020 / 6:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Costa Rica to become 38th member state of OECD

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Friday its 37 members had approved Costa Rica’s application to join the group and that a formal membership agreement will be signed in the coming days.

“We are delighted to welcome Costa Rica to the OECD family at a time when multilateralism is more important than ever,” the group’s secretary-general, Angel Gurria, said in a statement.

Chile, Mexico and Colombia are the only current Latin American OECD members. Colombia joined last month.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below