Magnitude 6.0 quake hits southern Costa Rica: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 quake struck southern Costa Rica on Friday, close to the border with Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was 19 km (11.7 miles) north of the town of Golfito. The largest nearby city was David in Panama, some 87 km (54 miles) southwest.

The Panama civil protection agency said via Twitter that there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 but then downgraded, was very shallow, only 19 km (11.8 miles) below the Earth’s surface, which would have amplified its effect.

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.