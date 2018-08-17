FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southern Costa Rica: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 quake struck southern Costa Rica on Friday, close to the border with Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) west of the town of Golfito and 174 km (108 miles) southeast of the capital San Jose.

The earthquake was very shallow, only 10 km (6.21 miles)below the Earth’s surface, which would have amplified its effect.

A magnitude 6.2 quake is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Toni Reinhold

