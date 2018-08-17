Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southern Costa Rica: USGS

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 quake struck southern Costa Rica on Friday, close to the border with Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake’s epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) west of the town of Golfito and 174 km (108 miles) southeast of the capital San Jose.

The earthquake was very shallow, only 10 km (6.21 miles)below the Earth’s surface, which would have amplified its effect.

A magnitude 6.2 quake is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.