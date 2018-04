MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s center-left presidential hopeful Carlos Alvarado Quesada took an insurmountable lead in a Sunday presidential runoff, winning 61 percent of the vote in a race that exposed deep divisions in the country over religion.

Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), holds up his ballot during the presidential election, at a polling station in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Costa Rica’s electoral council announced the preliminary result with 91 percent of polling stations counted.