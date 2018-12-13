Costco beats quarterly sales estimates

Shopping carts are seen at a Costco Wholesale store in Glenview, Illinois, U.S. May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company were down nearly 4 percent at $218.49 in extended trade.

Total revenue rose 10.2 percent to $35.07 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $34.80 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, sales at established warehouses, excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes, rose 7.5 percent for the first quarter ended Nov. 25, well above estimates of 5.8 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $767 million, or $1.73 per share, from $640 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

