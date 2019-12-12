Costco quarterly revenue misses estimates

FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts are seen at a Costco Wholesale store in Glenview, Illinois, U.S. May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth.

The company’s total revenue rose to $37.04 billion from $35.07 billion. Analysts, on average, had expected $37.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $844 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 24, from $767 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.