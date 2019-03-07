Costco tops quarterly profit estimates, shares rise 3 percent

FILE PHOTO: Corporate logos are seen on the rear of a Costco membership card/American Express credit card in this photo illustration taken in Toronto, Ontario February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

(Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from an increase in online sales, sending its shares up 3 percent in extended trading.

Costco has managed to attract more online shoppers by sprucing up its website with everything from Apple MacBooks to La Mer cosmetics, as well as adding same-day delivery for groceries.

Online comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel price and currency changes, rose 25.5 percent in the second quarter ended Feb. 17.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $889 million, or $2.01 per share, from $701 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.69 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the company’s total revenue rose 7 percent to $35.4 billion, but below analysts’ forecast of $35.67 billion.