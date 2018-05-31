FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 8:30 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Warehouse club operator Costco results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ estimates, helped by a rise in membership fees and online sales.

A Costco Wholesale retail club is photographed in Austin, Texas, U.S. on December 12, 2016. Picture taken December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Costco has been investing heavily in its online and delivery services that helped drive a 14 percent growth in revenue from membership fees and a 35.5 percent rise in e-commerce sales in the third quarter.

Sales at established stores, excluding fluctuations in gas prices and currencies, rose 7 percent in the reported quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of a 5.4 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $750 million, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter ended May 13 from $700 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned $1.7 per share, while total revenue rose 12.1 percent to $32.36 billion.

    Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue of $31.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Costco’s shares were down nearly 2 percent at $194.25 in extended trade.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

